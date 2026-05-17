Yash returns with 'Toxic' directed by Mohandas after 'KGF'

'Toxic' probes morality in 1947-1961 Goa

Toxic dives into themes like moral ambiguity and power struggles, focusing more on real emotions than flashy action.

Set in a fictionalized Goa during the political upheaval under Portuguese rule (1947-1961), it stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Tovino Thomas.

The production team has recreated the era with care; casting was based on story needs rather than market trends.

With music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Rajeev Ravi, Toxic drops worldwide in 2026 as a big-budget film blending history with fearless storytelling.