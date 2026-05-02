'Been working constantly': Yash to take break after 'Toxic,' 'Ramayana'

Yash , who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, has been busy working on two major projects: Ramayana and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Both films are set to release this year. In a recent interview with Collider, the actor spoke about his plans after the release of these movies and whether he intends to take a break from work.

Actor's statement Yash confirms break after upcoming films When asked if he plans to take a break or has started thinking about his next project, Yash said, "I've been working constantly on two films, although it looks like I've taken a long break." "People are upset with me because my last release was in 2022. But the kind of vision or path we have chosen, it requires that kind of time and involvement, and it's very difficult."

Actor's vision He is working on positioning his films globally Yash further elaborated, "We are trying to position our films on a global platform, so it has its own process, it has its own problems." "Though it looks like I have not been on screen for a while, I'm constantly working. I'm somehow managing family time." "So maybe I would want to spend some quality time with my family, so I would probably take a break. A little small break, and then get back to it. "

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