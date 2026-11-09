'Ramayana': Yash wore 7kg jewelry plus a 2kg crown!

Sardhariya spoke about the conceptualization of the Kannada star as Ravana: "I'd say I would like to start with him as the king. That gives you the scale of the silhouette and the richness of the materials."

"The warrior comes through the structure of the armor, his shoulder pads and all of that. His devotion is something you discover at a closer range, through details like a serpent motif or a trishul (trident) incorporated into the metalwork."