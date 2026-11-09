'Ramayana': Yash wore 7kg jewelry plus a 2kg crown!
What's the story
Yash's portrayal of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been a talking point among moviegoers. The actor's transformation into the demon king has been aided by extensive thought and craftsmanship, especially in terms of his costume and jewelry. Speaking to Variety India, costume designer Saniya Sardhariya revealed that the jewelry alone weighs around 6-7kg, while the crown is almost 1.8kg!
Design details
Sardhariya breaks down Yash's look as Ravana
Sardhariya spoke about the conceptualization of the Kannada star as Ravana: "I'd say I would like to start with him as the king. That gives you the scale of the silhouette and the richness of the materials."
"The warrior comes through the structure of the armor, his shoulder pads and all of that. His devotion is something you discover at a closer range, through details like a serpent motif or a trishul (trident) incorporated into the metalwork."
Actor insights
How does Sardhariya describe Yash?
Sardhariya also revealed her insights on Yash as an actor.
She said, "I would say that he gives me maximum creative freedom, but at the same time, he is extremely invested in the process."
"He is a very quick learner, and you have to be on your toes to keep up with where he is."
In Ramayana, Yash plays Ravana while Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram.