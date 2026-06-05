'Toxic' star Yash buys beachfront land in Alibaug for ₹24cr

Kannada superstar Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have joined the elite property club of Alibaug, Maharashtra . The couple has reportedly bought a premium beachfront land parcel in the coastal town for a whopping ₹24 crore, as reported by Business Standard. The purchase includes two adjoining agricultural land parcels in Village Kamath, Taluka Alibaug, District Raigad.

Transaction specifics The property was registered on May 18 The property purchase was registered on May 18, 2026, at the Office of the Sub-Registrar in Alibaug. The couple paid ₹1.44 crore as stamp duty, ₹60,000 as registration fees, and ₹5,200 for document handling charges. The land is classified as agricultural under Section 7 with a recorded valuation rate of ₹3,750 per square meter.

Land details Know more about the land parcel The combined area of the purchased land is around 5,289 square meters (0.5289 hectares) and includes a residential structure. The property is strategically located in Village Kamath, adjacent to Kihim beach. It is bordered by a village road on the east and the sea on the west, with a narrow lane along the northern boundary providing direct access to the beach.

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Home details Yash-Pandit currently live in Bengaluru Yash and Pandit currently reside in Bengaluru, at Prestige Golfshire Duplex, which is estimated to be worth between ₹6 crore and ₹8 crore. The couple reportedly also owns a farmhouse in Karnataka. Alibaug has become a popular destination for luxury holiday homes over the years, attracting several business families, entrepreneurs, investors, and Bollywood celebrities.

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