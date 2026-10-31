'He was...shocked': Yash reveals son's reaction to his 'Ramayana' role

Yash also spoke about how he taught his son the values associated with Lord Rama.

The actor's son said to him, "No, you're the bad guy! How can you do that?"

"I explained to him that we have to depict the full story for people to truly understand it."

"I had to sit my son down and tell him: in this story, the central figure you must look up to is Lord Rama. Everyone should walk Rama's path."