'He was...shocked': Yash reveals son's reaction to his 'Ramayana' role
What's the story
Kannada superstar Yash, set to play Ravana in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, recently revealed a surprising conversation he had with his young son, Yatharv. The child was shocked to learn that his father would be portraying Ravana and not Lord Rama. "My son knows who his father is, but now that he knows the story of the Ramayana, he was shocked," News18 quoted Yash as saying.
Role explanation
'Everyone should walk Rama's path'
Yash also spoke about how he taught his son the values associated with Lord Rama.
The actor's son said to him, "No, you're the bad guy! How can you do that?"
"I explained to him that we have to depict the full story for people to truly understand it."
"I had to sit my son down and tell him: in this story, the central figure you must look up to is Lord Rama. Everyone should walk Rama's path."
Son's question
'Do you die in the end?': Yash's son asked him
The conversation took an interesting turn when Yash's son asked, "Do you die in the end? Do you lose?"
Yash recalled, "That was hard."
"When I signed the project, I was thinking about giving my audience a compelling performance, but I hadn't anticipated my son's questions."
"Teaching him the distinction between an actor and a dramatic role was quite an experience."
Meanwhile, the film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is set to release on November 5, 2026.