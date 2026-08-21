Yash's gangster drama 'Toxic' gets 'A' certificate without cuts

The CBFC cleared Toxic last week for its August 26 release.

The film has a runtime of 194 minutes and 12 seconds (three hours, 14 minutes, and 12 seconds).

CBFC has asked the makers to mute and replace two words in the Kannada version, with similar changes in the English subtitles.

Mandatory statutory warnings around scenes involving smoking or drug use will also be added at the beginning and post-interval, but no cuts have been ordered beyond these modifications.