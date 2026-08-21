Yash's gangster drama 'Toxic' gets 'A' certificate without cuts
What's the story
The much-awaited film Toxic, starring Yash, has passed its biggest pre-release test. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given it an 'A' certificate without any cuts. The board only asked for two minor changes, while the film maintains its runtime of over three hours. This is significant as Toxic is a dark, violent action drama with mature themes and was compared to the spy thriller Dhurandhar, which received cuts before its release.
Certification details
CBFC asked for these changes
The CBFC cleared Toxic last week for its August 26 release.
The film has a runtime of 194 minutes and 12 seconds (three hours, 14 minutes, and 12 seconds).
CBFC has asked the makers to mute and replace two words in the Kannada version, with similar changes in the English subtitles.
Mandatory statutory warnings around scenes involving smoking or drug use will also be added at the beginning and post-interval, but no cuts have been ordered beyond these modifications.
International certification
Meanwhile, British Board of Film Classification raised concerns
The Kannada-English film has also received an adult classification in the UK, but the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has raised concerns about its content.
The BBFC described Toxic as containing "strong bloody violence, sex," and gave it a 5/5 rating for violence, sex, and injury detail.
It also received four-out-of-five ratings for threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, and suicide and self-harm.
Film information
Everything to know about 'Toxic'
Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, was originally set to release on March 19 alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
However, the makers postponed it twice due to tensions in the Middle East and other reasons. It will now be released on August 26.
The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.
It's produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.