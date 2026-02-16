Yash's 'Toxic' not delayed; clash with 'Dhurandhar 2' confirmed

Despite rumors of a potential delay, Yash 's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy-Tale for Grown-Ups will stick to its March 19 release date. Industry insiders have dismissed these postponement speculations as unfounded, asserting that the film's rollout is on track, according to The Hollywood Reporter India. The speculation began on Sunday, with reports suggesting that the makers were unsure about overseas distribution and might change the release date.

Release date No change in strategy: Trade source Despite the online chatter, trade sources have confirmed that there is no change in strategy and Toxic will be released as scheduled on March 19, clashing with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2. "There is absolutely no truth to the rumors about Toxic being postponed," said a source. "The film is firmly on track for its March 19 release, and there has been no change whatsoever to the schedule."

Distribution success 'Toxic' secured record-breaking distribution deals Insiders have also revealed that Toxic has already secured multiple record-breaking distribution deals in key territories. "These landmark deals reflect the extraordinary confidence the trade and exhibitors have in the film. Such massive commitments simply would not be made if the release were uncertain." Earlier, it was reported that Phars Film had acquired the international rights of Toxic's Indian-language versions for ₹105 crore, marking a record overseas distribution deal.

