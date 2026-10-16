Yash says 'Ramayana' ₹4,000cr covers both parts production and promotion

Yash just set the record straight about the massive ₹4,000 crore budget for Ramayana. He explained that this huge figure covers everything, from making both parts of the film to post-production and promotional expenses.

The goal? To show off just how ambitious Indian cinema can be on a global stage.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash himself in lead roles.