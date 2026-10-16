Yash says 'Ramayana' ₹4,000cr covers both parts production and promotion
Yash just set the record straight about the massive ₹4,000 crore budget for Ramayana. He explained that this huge figure covers everything, from making both parts of the film to post-production and promotional expenses.
The goal? To show off just how ambitious Indian cinema can be on a global stage.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash himself in lead roles.
Rahman and Zimmer team for 'Ramayana'
The movie brings together some serious talent: music legends A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer are teaming up for the soundtrack, while DNEG is handling VFX to give it that epic look.
Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations (with Sony Pictures distributing worldwide), Ramayana actually has a bigger budget than even Avatar 2 or Avengers: Endgame.
After some early criticism of its VFX trailer, a new one dropped to much better reviews.
Part one hits theaters November 5, 2026!