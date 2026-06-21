Yash's 'Toxic' to release on August 26

Release journey

'Toxic' has been delayed many times

Initially, Toxic was slated to release on April 10, 2025. However, due to its grand scale and prolonged shooting schedule, the release got delayed. The film's principal photography reportedly took longer than expected and only wrapped up in October 2025. This led to a rescheduled release date of March 19, which was later pushed again due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East affecting Indian cinema's overseas business. It was then scheduled for June 4, but missed this date, too.