Yash's 'Toxic' to release on August 26
What's the story
The much-awaited film Toxic, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, will hit theaters on August 26. The announcement was made by the makers on Sunday. Sharing the update, Yash wrote, "Honour Thy Father... #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026." This marks the end of months-long speculation about its release date.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Yash's post here
Honour Thy Father...#Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026#ToxicTheMovie#Nayanthara @advani_kiara #TaraSutaria@humasqureshi @rukminitweets #GeetuMohandas @VishalMMishra #RajeevRavi #UjwalKulkarni #TPAbid #MohanBKere #SandeepSadashiva #PrashantDileepHardikar… pic.twitter.com/oAlW0JdldO— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) June 21, 2026
Release journey
'Toxic' has been delayed many times
Initially, Toxic was slated to release on April 10, 2025. However, due to its grand scale and prolonged shooting schedule, the release got delayed. The film's principal photography reportedly took longer than expected and only wrapped up in October 2025. This led to a rescheduled release date of March 19, which was later pushed again due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East affecting Indian cinema's overseas business. It was then scheduled for June 4, but missed this date, too.
Box office clash
'Toxic' to face competition from 'Eetha' and 'Vvan'
The latest release date announcement puts Toxic just two days ahead of Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, which is set to hit theaters on August 28. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer mystery drama Vvan: Force of the Forrest will also release on August 28. Meanwhile, Toxic also stars Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, and Tara Sutaria in key roles.