Yash stars in 'Toxic' as CBFC grants 'A' certificate
Entertainment
Yash stars in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, landing in theaters August 26, 2026.
Certified "A" by the CBFC just today, this film dives into post-independence Goa and follows a gangster wrestling with loyalty and redemption.
It's in Kannada, so expect some authentic vibes.
Mohandas directs 'Toxic' with multilingual release
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana, Toxic features stars like Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Shot in Kannada and English but also releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam (dubbed), the film is aiming to connect with fans all across India.