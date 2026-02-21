'Toxic' poster: Yash's blood-soaked look steals the show

LOADING...
Yash unveils new look in 'Toxic'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Feb 21, 2026
03:27 pm
The makers of Toxic recently released a new poster featuring Yash as a younger version of himself. The film's teaser was released on Friday, and it has since gone viral online. In the nearly two-minute teaser, Yash appears as Raya, a brooding gangster who dominates with his intense, impressive dialogue delivery.

New look of Yash unveiled in new poster

The X (formerly Twitter) account for the movie shared a poster featuring Yash's bloodied face with the caption, "Your 'Ticket' to Hell." This has sparked speculation that Yash is set to play a double role in the movie. The film reportedly spans from the 1940s to the 1970s in Goa and follows Yash's character as he builds an empire through fear and betrayal. The movie will hit the theaters on March 19.

See the poster here

More about 'Toxic'

Apart from Yash, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film, co-written by Yash and director Geetu Mohandas, is backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The music of the movie is composed by Ravi Basrur, Chethan Handattu, Pavan Basrur, and Jagadish Venky.

