'Toxic' poster: Yash's blood-soaked look steals the show

Character reveal

New look of Yash unveiled in new poster

The X (formerly Twitter) account for the movie shared a poster featuring Yash's bloodied face with the caption, "Your 'Ticket' to Hell." This has sparked speculation that Yash is set to play a double role in the movie. The film reportedly spans from the 1940s to the 1970s in Goa and follows Yash's character as he builds an empire through fear and betrayal. The movie will hit the theaters on March 19.