Yash urges overlooking VFX in 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend'
Entertainment
Yash, who stars as Ravana in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, recently urged viewers to ignore any VFX issues and watch the film with an open mind.
His request, made during a Hyderabad promo event, quickly stirred up social media: many fans questioned why they should accept flaws when paying for a movie ticket.
Star praises Malhotra, fans demand quality
While Yash praised producer Namit Malhotra's ambition to put Indian cinema on the world stage and warned that nitpicking could discourage big projects, fans felt filmmakers should deliver quality without asking for leniency.
They encouraged the team to focus on strong content rather than patriotic appeals.
The film, Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic, hits theaters November 5, 2026.