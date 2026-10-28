Yash's Ravana brooch headlines 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' premiere
Entertainment
Yash made a bold statement at the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, turning heads in a custom all-black outfit and a striking 10-headed gold brooch inspired by Ravana.
The event, held at the David Geffen Theatre, brought together stars like Ranbir Kapoor (who plays Lord Rama) and Sai Pallavi (Goddess Sita), along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.
Deol and Dubey among 'Ramayana' cast
The film's cast also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Co-produced by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG, and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is set to release on November 5, 2026.
With its all-star lineup and fresh take on the classic epic, this movie is already creating major hype among fans.