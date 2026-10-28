Yash's Ravana brooch headlines 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' premiere

Yash made a bold statement at the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, turning heads in a custom all-black outfit and a striking 10-headed gold brooch inspired by Ravana.

The event, held at the David Geffen Theatre, brought together stars like Ranbir Kapoor (who plays Lord Rama) and Sai Pallavi (Goddess Sita), along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.