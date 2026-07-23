Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' releases August 26 2026
Entertainment
Yash's much-awaited film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, is set to release globally on August 26, 2026.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie centers on a father-son conflict and promises something big: producer Venkat K. Narayana calls it "a very ambitious project," with a style that's "unlike anything we've done before."
'Toxic' songs split fan reactions
The film features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi alongside Yash. It was originally planned for March but was pushed to August to reach more audiences worldwide.
The songs are already getting love online, though fans are split; some see romance vibes, while others expected more gangster action.
The makers say they're aiming for a unique experience just for grown-ups.