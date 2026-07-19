Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups's trailer August 8
Entertainment
Yash fans, get ready: his much-awaited gangster thriller, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, is reportedly dropping its trailer on August 8, 2026, at a special event in Bengaluru.
The movie itself hits theaters worldwide on August 26, 2026, so the countdown is officially on.
Mohandas's 'Toxic' releasing in 6 languages
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic brings together a star-studded cast with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi.
Expect some wild action scenes thanks to international stunt pros JJ Perry and Anbariv.
The film was shot in Kannada and English but will also be available in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil, so pretty much everyone can catch it when it lands.