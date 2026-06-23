Yash's 'Toxic' and 'Mirzapur: The Movie' expected to draw crowds
Entertainment
Get ready for a double dose of excitement at the movies!
Yash returns with Toxic on August 26, and just days later, Mirzapur: The Movie lands on September 4.
This rare lineup is expected to draw big crowds and bring some much-needed energy to theaters during a usually slow stretch.
'Toxic' 'Mirzapur: The Movie' target theaters
Toxic is making waves after impressing global distributors at CinemaCon, leading to a wider international release.
Meanwhile, Mirzapur: The Movie jumps from being an OTT favorite to the big screen, hoping to pull in fans of the original series and boost box office numbers ahead of festival season.