Yash's 'Toxic' and 'Mirzapur: The Movie' expected to draw crowds Entertainment Jun 23, 2026

Get ready for a double dose of excitement at the movies!

Yash returns with Toxic on August 26, and just days later, Mirzapur: The Movie lands on September 4.

This rare lineup is expected to draw big crowds and bring some much-needed energy to theaters during a usually slow stretch.