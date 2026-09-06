Yash's 'Toxic' crosses 243.09cr India, nears 250cr amid mixed reviews
Entertainment
Yash's action-packed Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups just crossed ₹243.09 crore in India after a small boost on Day 11.
While it had a massive start (₹101.10 crore on Day 1!), collections slowed down after mixed reviews, and now Mirzapur: The Movie is stealing some of the spotlight.
Still, with Geetu Mohandas at the helm, Toxic is inching toward that big ₹250 crore milestone.
'Toxic' overseas 43.25cr, dub sold 450
Internationally, things haven't been as smooth: Toxic made about ₹43.25 crore gross overseas so far, and its English-dubbed version barely made a dent (just 450 tickets sold).
The team's expected to see another uptick in numbers today, but its second Monday could prove crucial.