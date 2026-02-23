Yash's 'Toxic' gets music rights deal in 5 languages

Meet the talented cast and crew of 'Toxic'

"Toxic" isn't holding back on talent. The cast features Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria alongside Yash.

On the music front: Ravi Basrur (of "KGF" fame) is handling the background score plus one song; Vishal Mishra brings four tracks; and Tanishk Bagchi teams up with Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah for another.

No wonder it's shaping up to be one of 2026's most anticipated releases!