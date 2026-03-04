Yash's 'Toxic' gets new release date, to avoid 'Dhurandhar' clash
Entertainment
Yash's much-awaited film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is now set to hit theaters on June 4, 2026.
The makers moved the date, citing rising tensions in the Middle East; the film would have otherwise clashed with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which arrives on March 19.
More about 'Toxic'
Directed by Geetu Mohandas (a National Award winner), Toxic is a gritty gangster drama set in Goa.
Yash leads as Raya, joined by Nayanthara (Ganga), Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
The movie was shot in both Kannada and English and will be available in multiple dubbed languages.
No word on OTT release yet
Toxic will have a theatrical release first—no word yet on streaming or digital platforms.