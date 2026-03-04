Yash's 'Toxic' gets new release date, to avoid 'Dhurandhar' clash Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Yash's much-awaited film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is now set to hit theaters on June 4, 2026.

The makers moved the date, citing rising tensions in the Middle East; the film would have otherwise clashed with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which arrives on March 19.