Yash's 'Toxic' teaser disrespects Christians, says National Christian Federation
Yash's upcoming movie, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, is in hot water after the National Christian Federation filed a complaint over its teaser.
The group says certain scenes disrespect Saint Michael the Archangel and include "objectionable and obscene" visuals that offend Christians.
They're asking for these clips to be taken down from YouTube and want the filmmakers to make changes—or face possible legal action.
'Toxic's teaser has already faced backlash
The federation sent their complaint to several key authorities, including the Film Chamber of Commerce and Central Board of Film Certification.
They also objected to action scenes set in a cemetery, saying it hurts religious feelings.
This isn't the only controversy: social activist Dinesh Kallahalli called out "sexually explicit" content earlier, and the AAP women's wing has raised concerns about harm to women, children, and Kannada culture.