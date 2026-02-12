Yash's 'Toxic' teaser disrespects Christians, says National Christian Federation Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

Yash's upcoming movie, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, is in hot water after the National Christian Federation filed a complaint over its teaser.

The group says certain scenes disrespect Saint Michael the Archangel and include "objectionable and obscene" visuals that offend Christians.

They're asking for these clips to be taken down from YouTube and want the filmmakers to make changes—or face possible legal action.