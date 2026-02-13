Yash's 'Toxic' teaser row: Filmmakers deny allegations, seek clearance

Meanwhile, 'Toxic' will clash with 'Dhurandhar'

Dr. Jayamala from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce is asking everyone to hold off on judgment until the full movie is reviewed by censors, reminding folks that teasers aren't always the whole story.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers have denied any disrespect or obscenity claims.

Toxic stars Kiara Advani and Nayanthara and will go up against Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the box office next March.