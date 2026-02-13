Yash's 'Toxic' teaser row: Filmmakers deny allegations, seek clearance
Yash's new film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is already making headlines—just from its teaser.
Religious groups and activists say the promo disrespects Saint Michael and could hurt Christian feelings, while women's groups have complained about alleged obscenity and asked authorities to check the promo.
The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is aiming for a March 19, 2026 release but still needs CBFC approval.
Meanwhile, 'Toxic' will clash with 'Dhurandhar'
Dr. Jayamala from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce is asking everyone to hold off on judgment until the full movie is reviewed by censors, reminding folks that teasers aren't always the whole story.
Meanwhile, the filmmakers have denied any disrespect or obscenity claims.
Toxic stars Kiara Advani and Nayanthara and will go up against Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the box office next March.