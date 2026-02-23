Yash's 'Toxic' to release on 350 screens in Kerala

'Toxic's distribution rights sold at record prices

Toxic isn't just making noise with its screen count—the film's distribution rights have sold at record-breaking prices across India and overseas.

Shot in Kannada and English (with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam), teasers have sparked speculation that Yash may play dual roles, and the cast includes Kiara Advani and Tovino Thomas.

The team is aiming to beat KGF: Chapter 2's box office record in Kerala, with Toxic set to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Ugadi weekend.

If you're into big cross-industry films or just love seeing records get smashed, this one's worth keeping an eye on.