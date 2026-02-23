Yash's 'Toxic' to release on 350 screens in Kerala
Yash's much-hyped film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set for a huge launch in Kerala, hitting 350 screens on March 19, 2026.
E4 Entertainment is handling the distribution—making this one of the biggest releases ever for a non-Malayalam movie in the state.
'Toxic's distribution rights sold at record prices
Toxic isn't just making noise with its screen count—the film's distribution rights have sold at record-breaking prices across India and overseas.
Shot in Kannada and English (with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam), teasers have sparked speculation that Yash may play dual roles, and the cast includes Kiara Advani and Tovino Thomas.
The team is aiming to beat KGF: Chapter 2's box office record in Kerala, with Toxic set to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Ugadi weekend.
If you're into big cross-industry films or just love seeing records get smashed, this one's worth keeping an eye on.