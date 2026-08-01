Yash's 'Toxic' trailer due August 8 ahead of worldwide release

Yash fans, mark your calendars! The trailer for his new gangster drama, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, arrives August 8, with the movie hitting theaters worldwide on August 26.

The first look shows Yash in a moody, rain-soaked street, hat, coat, and gun included, setting the tone for what's to come.

Expect a big launch event in Hyderabad to kick things off.