Yash's 'Toxic' trailer due August 8 ahead of worldwide release
Entertainment
Yash fans, mark your calendars! The trailer for his new gangster drama, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, arrives August 8, with the movie hitting theaters worldwide on August 26.
The first look shows Yash in a moody, rain-soaked street, hat, coat, and gun included, setting the tone for what's to come.
Expect a big launch event in Hyderabad to kick things off.
Mohandas assembles star cast for 'Toxic'
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic brings together Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi alongside Yash.
The film promises intense action and real emotional depth: Yash calls it "wild" and "unapologetic."
Plus, John Wick's stunt expert JJ Perry is behind the fight scenes, so expect some seriously cool action that actually means something to the story.