Yash's 'Toxic' trailer release date locked Entertainment Feb 28, 2026

Get ready—Yash's much-awaited film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, is unveiling its trailer at a big event in Bengaluru on March 8.

The movie hits theaters March 19, with the teaser showing Yash as Raya and as Ticket, prompting speculation about a possible dual role.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by Yash himself, this one's been making waves since its first teaser.