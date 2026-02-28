Yash's 'Toxic' trailer release date locked
Get ready—Yash's much-awaited film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, is unveiling its trailer at a big event in Bengaluru on March 8.
The movie hits theaters March 19, with the teaser showing Yash as Raya and as Ticket, prompting speculation about a possible dual role.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by Yash himself, this one's been making waves since its first teaser.
Film will be released in multiple languages
Toxic will be released in theaters and is shot in both Kannada and English.
It'll also be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam—so language won't hold you back.
Meet the cast and crew of 'Toxic'
The film boasts a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Music comes from Ravi Basrur with action sequences by JJ Perry and Anbariv.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their own banners—KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.