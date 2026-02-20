Ye aka Kanye West to perform in India Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is making his India debut with a one-night-only concert at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 29, 2026.

Organized by Whitefox, Plush Entertainment, Wizcraft, and Laqshya Media Group, this is his only scheduled show in the country.