Ye aka Kanye West to perform in India
Entertainment
Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is making his India debut with a one-night-only concert at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 29, 2026.
Organized by Whitefox, Plush Entertainment, Wizcraft, and Laqshya Media Group, this is his only scheduled show in the country.
What to expect and how to book tickets
Expect a full-on experience: huge stage production, cinematic visuals, and top-notch sound.
Promotional materials highlight Ye's popular tracks such as "Stronger," "Gold Digger," "Good Life," and more.
Tickets start at ₹6,000 via the District app—with premium lounge options if you want to go all out.
Def Leppard, ye are coming to India!
The announcement—"INDIA. IT'S TIME. YE LIVE... 29 MARCH | JAWAHARLAL NEHRU STADIUM, NEW DELHI."—has fans hyped across Instagram and beyond.