Italy cancels Travis Scott, Ye's concerts over safety concerns

The Italian authorities have called off upcoming concerts by Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and American rapper Travis Scott in July due to security fears. The decision follows recent bans on Ye's entry into Australia and the UK over his history of antisemitic remarks. It also comes five years after a deadly crowd crush incident at a Houston concert by Scott.

Event details Concerts were part of a music festival The concerts were part of a music festival in Reggio Emilia, northern Italy, which can accommodate around 103,000 people. Scott was set to perform on July 17 and Ye the next day. The decision to cancel these events was taken after a meeting of Italian officials on Monday and "was made to ensure public order and safety," said the prefecture for the province of Reggio Emilia.

Community concerns Decision also took into account recent cancellations of Ye's concerts The decision also considered recent cancellations of Ye's concerts in other countries and the "real risk of counterdemonstrations." Both the local Jewish community and an Italian consumer rights organization had expressed concerns about Ye's concert. The consumer rights group noted that his participation could incite "tension, protests, and potential public disorder."

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