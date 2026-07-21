'Yeh Awarapan': Arijit lends soul to Emraan Hashmi's broody avatar
What's the story
The title track of the upcoming movie Awarapan 2, Yeh Awarapan, has been released. Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Amaal Malik, the song has been penned by Rashmi Singh-Virag Mishra. The music video features Emraan Hashmi in an intense role. The song continues the film's musical journey with themes of love, longing, heartbreak, and redemption.
Song review
Singh's voice adds depth to the track
The song opens, creating an emotional atmosphere. Singh's heartfelt voice adds to the gravity of the track, making it even more poignant.
The lyrics beautifully express feelings of love and longing, perfectly capturing the essence of the film's narrative.
Malik's composition is simple yet effective, allowing Singh's vocals to shine through.
Overall, Yeh Awarapan is a beautiful song that will leave you feeling nostalgic and introspective.
Video review
Music video features Hashmi in an intense role
The music video for Yeh Awarapan features Hashmi in a deeply emotional state. He is seen grappling with the weight of his past, revisiting memories associated with Aaliyah Hamid (Shriya Saran), his love interest from the original film.
One of the most poignant scenes shows him visiting Aaliyah's grave and placing a red rose as a tribute, highlighting his grief and emotional connection to her even after years have passed.
Social media
Fans have continued to praise the film's music
Fans have continued to praise the film's music. One wrote, "Amaal Malik proves once again that melodies never go out of style." Another one wrote, "Now this song matched the expectations of Awarapan."
The title track of Awarapan 2 is out now on all streaming platforms via Sony Music India.
The film, co-starring Disha Patani, is slated for a grand theatrical release on August 14.