'Yeh Awarapan': Arijit lends soul to Emraan Hashmi's broody avatar

The song opens, creating an emotional atmosphere. Singh's heartfelt voice adds to the gravity of the track, making it even more poignant.

The lyrics beautifully express feelings of love and longing, perfectly capturing the essence of the film's narrative.

Malik's composition is simple yet effective, allowing Singh's vocals to shine through.

Overall, Yeh Awarapan is a beautiful song that will leave you feeling nostalgic and introspective.