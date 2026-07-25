'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' casts Vaghela replacing Ali pre-leap
Entertainment
Neelu Vaghela is joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, taking over the role meant for Shagufta Ali, who had to step away due to health issues.
This casting change comes just as the show gears up for a big two-year leap in its storyline.
Vaghela to play Gupta grandmother post-Leap
Vaghela, best known as Bhabho from Diya Aur Baati Hum, will play Aaditya Gupta's grandmother in the post-leap episodes.
The show is also bringing in fresh faces: Aaditya Gupta and Arshiya Sharma will lead as a new couple, with Aastha Chaudhary and Kuldeep Singh playing his parents, and Aadesh Chaudhry joining as a family member.
Expect a refreshed focus on family drama and relationships in this next chapter.