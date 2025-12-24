'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' gets a new twist with Anju Jadhav as lawyer Anika

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to introduce Anika, a sharp new lawyer played by Anju Jadhav. She makes her debut at an award ceremony, right as Abhira (Samriddhii Shukla) is named Best Woman of the Year, thanks to Armaan's (Rohit Purohit) push.

Why does this matter? Anika's arrival shakes up the story—shortly after her first meeting with Abhira, Armaan receives a dramatic call about Krish, sparking family tension.

The show's ratings have dipped lately, so this new character could be just what it needs to keep things interesting.

Who is Anju Jadhav? Born in Indore in 1993, Anju has been part of several TV hits like Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She even starred in the film Dosti Ke Side Effects (2019), so she brings plenty of experience to the table.