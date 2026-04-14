'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Myra ends wedding after confession
Entertainment
Big twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Myra decides to end her wedding with Arman after a confession video reveals Meher's crimes.
Myra uncovers the truth, and Arman, along with Kaveri, takes immediate legal action against Meher.
Mixed reactions, Meher dead, Myra arrested
Myra's bold move gets mixed reactions at home: Madhav, Aryan, and Tanya back her up, while others worry for her safety.
Things take a darker turn when a confrontation leaves Meher dead and Myra under arrest.
The episode ends on a tense note, with Abhira anxious about what all this means for her daughter's future and the family's next steps.