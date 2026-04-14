'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Myra ends wedding after confession

Mixed reactions, Meher dead, Myra arrested

Myra's bold move gets mixed reactions at home: Madhav, Aryan, and Tanya back her up, while others worry for her safety.

Things take a darker turn when a confrontation leaves Meher dead and Myra under arrest.

The episode ends on a tense note, with Abhira anxious about what all this means for her daughter's future and the family's next steps.