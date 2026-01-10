'Yeh Rishta...' recap: Abhira faces grief and new responsibilities Entertainment Jan 10, 2026

In the latest "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" episode (Jan 9), Abhira is dealing with the loss of her friend Anita.

She arrives at the Poddar house with a young girl, who is later introduced as Vaani and implied to be Anita's daughter, keeping her promise to look after her.

This sets up a tough chapter for Abhira as she juggles grief and stepping into a caretaker role.