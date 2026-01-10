Next Article
'Yeh Rishta...' recap: Abhira faces grief and new responsibilities
Entertainment
In the latest "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" episode (Jan 9), Abhira is dealing with the loss of her friend Anita.
She arrives at the Poddar house with a young girl, who is later introduced as Vaani and implied to be Anita's daughter, keeping her promise to look after her.
This sets up a tough chapter for Abhira as she juggles grief and stepping into a caretaker role.
Navigating fears and building new bonds
Abhira battles inner fears, imagining tense confrontations at home but ultimately chooses to protect Armaan by staying quiet about painful truths.
The episode ends on a hopeful note as Abhira introduces Vaani to Maira, showing her effort to help both girls connect and start healing together.