Yelich-O'Connor halts Chicago Lollapalooza set to aid fainting fans
Entertainment
Lorde's headline show at Chicago's Lollapalooza on Thursday night took a caring turn when she stopped her set at least three times after several fans fainted in the heat.
At one point, she made sure security and medics could reach a fan needing help, even pausing to say, "There's someone who needs help right here."
Aitchison joins Yelich-O'Connor at Lollapalooza
Even with the interruptions, Lorde kept the crowd energized with favorites like "Royals" and "Green Light."
The night got even better when Charli XCX joined her for their song "Girl, So Confusing," a moment that had everyone buzzing.
This was Lorde's first Lolla appearance since 2014.
The four-day fest wraps up Sunday, with big names like Charli XCX, The Smashing Pumpkins, Jennie, Tate McRae, Olivia Dean, and The xx still to come.