Yellamanchili confirms 'Dragon' release June 11, 2027 despite Nandamuri injury

Even while Jr NTR recovers, production is rolling along: scenes not needing him are being shot right now.

The movie also marks Rukmini Vasanth's Telugu debut, with Anil Kapoor playing a Narcotics Bureau Chief and Biju Menon as an Afghanistan Logistics Head.

The team aims to wrap up shooting by year-end so there's plenty of time for post-production before the June 11, 2027 release.