Yellamanchili confirms 'Dragon' release June 11, 2027 despite Nandamuri injury
Dragon, the action-packed film starring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, is officially hitting theaters on June 11, 2027.
Producer Ravi Shankar Yellamanchili confirmed the date amid reports of a possible delay due to Jr NTR's recent hand injury and surgery.
Good news: he's reportedly been advised to take around six weeks of rest, and shooting of his portions will resume once he returns.
Production continues, Vasanth makes Telugu debut
Even while Jr NTR recovers, production is rolling along: scenes not needing him are being shot right now.
The movie also marks Rukmini Vasanth's Telugu debut, with Anil Kapoor playing a Narcotics Bureau Chief and Biju Menon as an Afghanistan Logistics Head.
The team aims to wrap up shooting by year-end so there's plenty of time for post-production before the June 11, 2027 release.