'Yes, Dear' actor Clark's death certificate cites septic shock
Actor-comedian Anthony Clark, best known for playing Greg on Yes, Dear, passed away on November 10 at 63.
His death certificate now confirms septic shock as the main cause, with influenza A and chronic alcoholism also playing a role.
Acute kidney failure listed, O'Malley tribute
The certificate also mentions acute kidney failure as a significant contributing factor.
Fans remember Clark for his unique comedic style: His co-star Mike O'Malley said, "He was so unique, one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations. I was a fan before I was a friend."
Besides Yes, Dear, Clark hosted season four of Last Comic Standing, leaving a lasting mark in the comedy world.