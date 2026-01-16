Yo Yo Honey Singh says sorry for 'vulgar' concert comment
Entertainment
Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has apologized after a clip from his recent Delhi concert went viral for its explicit language.
He explained that the video was edited out of context, and his real goal was to talk openly about safe sex with Gen Z.
"I'm sorry to those who were offended by my language," he said.
What happened at the concert?
Before the show, Singh met with doctors who warned him about rising STDs among young people due to unprotected sex.
On stage, he used bold language to urge the crowd to use condoms—hoping it would click with younger listeners—but many online felt his words crossed a line.
His promise going forward
Singh admitted his choice of words hurt people and promised to be more thoughtful in the future, recognizing how easily things can be taken out of context online.