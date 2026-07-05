Yogi Babu to play 11 roles in pan-Indian thriller
What's the story
Tamil actor-comedian Yogi Babu is set to play 11 different roles in an upcoming pan-Indian action-thriller. The film will be helmed by debutant director R Kishore Kumar, a former associate of Mohan Raja. Apart from Babu, the movie will also feature Aditi Ravi, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Panju Subbu, and A Venkatesh in pivotal roles.
Character details
Babu will have multiple looks in the film
The film will reportedly see Babu playing all 11 major characters, including both the protagonist and antagonist. Each role will have a different look, body language, and even a unique language or dialect. This bold casting choice is expected to take the actor into unknown territory and could potentially become a defining moment in his career.
Storyline
What is the project about?
The film's story begins with an unexplained crash of an Indian Army helicopter. The team is tasked with retrieving the lost black box from the helicopter to uncover the truth behind the crash. They encounter several twists, thrilling action sequences, and comedic moments along their journey. The first schedule of the film has already been completed, with the next leg of production set to take place in the United Kingdom and Kenya.
Career progression
Babu's journey from comedian to lead actor
Over the years, Babu has transitioned from being one of Tamil cinema's busiest comedians to a dependable lead actor. He has been part of successful films such as Dharma Prabhu, Gurkha, Mandela, Boomer Uncle, and Thookudurai. His recent projects include Gatta Kusthi 2 and Love Insurance Kompany.