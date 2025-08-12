From 'The Lobster' to 'The Favourite': Inside Lanthimos's surreal cinema

With his distinct storytelling, Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos has been redefining the norms of Hollywood . Renowned for his surreal narratives and out-of-the-box approach, Lanthimos defies the conventions of filmmaking. His movies tend to examine themes of human behavior and societal conventions through a lens that is both fascinating and disturbing. And, in doing so, he has created a unique space for himself in the industry.

Unconventional storytelling 'The Lobster': A unique perspective The Lobster is one of Lanthimos's best works, providing a unique perspective on love. The 2015 dystopian film revolves around a future where single people are turned into animals if they don't find a companion within 45 days. The film tackles love and conformity. The absurd yet thought-provoking premise subverts the idea of a traditional romance.

Historical twist 'The Favourite': Historical drama reimagined In The Favourite, Lanthimos reinterprets historical drama with his signature touch. The film chronicles the power play between three women during Queen Anne's reign in early 18th-century England. However, by mixing dark humor with history, Lanthimos crafts an engaging narrative. One that defies the conventions of how history is shown, while also showcasing the nuances of human emotions.

Cinematic techniques Visual style: A distinctive approach Lanthimos's unique cinematic style also elevates his storytelling. The use of wide-angle lenses and symmetrical framing creates visually arresting shots that match the surrealism of his stories. Not only does this visual style distinguish him from other filmmakers, but it also adds further layers to the stories he narrates, pulling you deep into an alien world.