York Cinemas cancels 'Jailer 2' screenings in Canada over KDMs
Entertainment
If you were hoping to catch Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 at York Cinemas in Canada, here's a bummer: all screenings have been canceled starting October 21.
The issue? The cinema didn't receive the digital security keys (KDMs) from the film's distributors, even though they'd already paid up.
York Cinemas paid but KDMs missing
York Cinemas explained that despite settling all financial obligations, it had not received the Key Delivery Messages (KDMs) from the distributors.
These keys are essential for playing the movie and need Sun Pictures's authorization, so without them, no show.