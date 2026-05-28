Entertainment May 28, 2026

Big news from the Amalfi Coast: Kevin Yorn, who's associated with Netflix's Positano, just proposed to his longtime partner, fashion designer Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss, right on the movie set!

The couple has been together for six years, and the engagement announcement happened while filming with stars Matthew McConaughey and Zoe Saldana (who are also Yorn's clients).