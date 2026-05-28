Entertainment
Big news from the Amalfi Coast: Kevin Yorn, who's associated with Netflix's Positano, just proposed to his longtime partner, fashion designer Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss, right on the movie set!
The couple has been together for six years, and the engagement announcement happened while filming with stars Matthew McConaughey and Zoe Saldana (who are also Yorn's clients).
Shoshanna isn't just known for her fashion brand; she's also deeply involved in philanthropy.
She leads efforts at the Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering and The Blue Card.
This engagement is a sweet milestone alongside her work in both style and giving back.