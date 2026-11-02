'You Can See Everything' edges 'Clayface' during slow Halloween weekend
Entertainment
Halloween weekend was pretty slow at the movies, with You Can See Everything and DC's Clayface taking the top spots.
The documentary pulled in $10.6 million, just edging out Clayface, which made $10.4 million.
Overall box office revenue was under $56 million, making it one of the lowest weekends this year.
'You Can See Everything' earns $63.9 million
You Can See Everything is having a great run, earning $63.9 million so far on just a $7 million budget.
Meanwhile, Clayface, featuring Batman villain, dropped 57% from its debut but has now earned $44.1 million against its $44 million production budget.
Other releases like Wildwood, Wicker, and even the indie flick The Only Living Pickpocket in New York struggled to grab attention as Halloween festivities kept people busy elsewhere.