'You Can See Everything' eyes $20 million 2nd weekend, expands theaters
Entertainment
You Can See Everything, the Elizabeth Holmes documentary, is on track to earn $20 million in its second weekend.
From Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, it's expanding from 855 to 2,600 theaters after a record-breaking debut and plenty of critical praise.
'Clayface' challenges 'You can see everything'
The doc's big weekend comes as it goes head-to-head with DC Studios's Clayface, a horror spin on a lesser-known Batman villain.
While Clayface has early buzz and a modest $44 million budget, You Can See Everything is already being compared to Michael Moore's iconic Fahrenheit 9/11 for its strong box office run.