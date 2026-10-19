'You Can See Everything' scores $15 million, 2nd-biggest documentary opening
Entertainment
You Can See Everything just had a huge weekend, pulling in $15 million at the box office, making it the second-biggest documentary opening ever.
Even with only 855 theaters, it managed 2,000 sold-out shows and scored an impressive 99% on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.
Documentary profiles Holmes's rise and fall
The film digs into the dramatic rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, from her Theranos startup days to her fraud conviction and 11-year prison sentence.
Directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim got rare behind-the-scenes access to Holmes and her family right before she went to prison, giving this documentary a personal edge that's got everyone talking.