'Young Sherlock' teaser out! Release date, plot, cast, crew
Get ready for Young Sherlock, dropping March 4, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.
This new series reimagines Sherlock Holmes as a student at Oxford in the 1870s, caught up in a murder mystery and facing off with his future rival, James Moriarty.
It's based on Andrew Lane's Young Sherlock Holmes book series and promises plenty of action and twists.
Cast and crew of the show
Hero Fiennes Tiffin takes the lead as Sherlock, with Donal Finn playing Moriarty.
The cast also features Colin Firth as Sir Bucephalus Hodge, Max Irons as Mycroft, plus Joseph Fiennes and Natascha McElhone as Sherlock's parents.
Guy Ritchie directed the first two episodes and is executive producing alongside showrunner Matthew Parkhill.
Where was it filmed?
Filming took place across some pretty cool spots—Bristol (standing in for Oxford), Cardiff, London, Somerset, plus locations in Spain like Jerez and Seville.