'Young Sherlock' teaser out! Release date, plot, cast, crew

'Young Sherlock' teaser out! Mar 01, 2026

Get ready for Young Sherlock, dropping March 4, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.

This new series reimagines Sherlock Holmes as a student at Oxford in the 1870s, caught up in a murder mystery and facing off with his future rival, James Moriarty.

It's based on Andrew Lane's Young Sherlock Holmes book series and promises plenty of action and twists.