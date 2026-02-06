Youth Congress demands ban on 'Parasakthi' for distorting history Entertainment Feb 06, 2026

The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress is asking for a ban on the new film Parasakthi, saying it misrepresents key historical events and paints the Congress party in a bad light.

Arun Bhaskar, a senior leader, pointed out scenes where former PM Indira Gandhi is shown visiting Coimbatore during the anti-Hindi agitations—a visit that never happened—and collecting signatures against Hindi.

He's demanding these scenes be cut and wants an apology from the filmmakers.

Bhaskar also objected to the film's climax, a sequence that flashes real-life photographs, for allegedly accusing the Congress of shooting and killing more than 200 Tamil people in Pollachi.