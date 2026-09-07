YouTube and Balaji Telefilms partner to launch 200 episodes globally
YouTube is shaking up India's content world, with more creators focusing on building and owning their own shows instead of just making videos for others.
Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has partnered with YouTube to launch five new fiction series, including Haq Se Season 2 and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 4, adding up to 200 episodes that will stream globally.
Creators retain rights on YouTube
This move lets creators keep control of their work and earn from ads and brand deals, instead of handing everything over to TV channels or streaming platforms.
As YouTube gets more popular on smart TVs (more than 75 million adults in India now watch on big screens), established names like Shekhar Suman are joining in too: he brought his new show, Shekhar Tonite, to YouTube for a fresh start away from traditional TV limits.