YouTube channel 'Friday Premiere' launches May 14 with 'Dream Girl'
Entertainment
Friday Premiere, a fresh YouTube channel launched on May 14, is here to spotlight independent Tamil movies that often miss out on big-screen releases.
Backed by producer G Dhananjheyan's Creative Entertainers and Distributors, the channel kicked off with Dream Girl, a well-reviewed film starring Jeeva Rajendran and Harisha Jestin.
Free HD indie films every Friday
Every Friday, you'll find a new indie film streaming in HD for free, complete with English subtitles so everyone can join in.
The team plans to feature movies from other Indian languages too.
If you're an indie filmmaker hoping to share your work, submissions are open at fridaypremiereofficial@gmail.com.