YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi under ED scanner for money laundering

What's going on?

Dwivedi, who has over 7 million subscribers, allegedly promoted betting apps like Sky Exchange on his channel and received payments through shady routes like hawala and cash couriers.

The ED recently raided properties in Lucknow, Unnao, and Nawabganj—seizing luxury cars (including a Lamborghini Urus), documents, and digital records.

Authorities say some of the money was used to buy Dubai real estate.

Meanwhile, after getting married on a Dubai cruise ship, Dwivedi has reportedly ignored ED summons as the probe continues into his assets both in India and abroad.