YouTuber Bam booked for public obscenity at Parul University
YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam has landed in legal trouble after being booked for public obscenity at Parul University, Vadodara.
The case was filed following a comedy show where Bam allegedly made an inappropriate joke about a woman on stage, leading to a viral backlash.
Parul University denies endorsing comedy act
Parul University clarified it only approved the event as a clean comedy show and did not endorse Bam's act.
The administration is seeking accountability since students witnessed the incident.