YouTuber 'Saattai' Duraimurugan seeks anticipatory bail at Madras High Court
Entertainment
YouTuber and politician "Saattai" Duraimurugan has asked the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail after being booked for allegedly sharing a video criticizing Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna.
The court will hear his plea on October 29.
Duraimurugan defends video criticizing Aadhav Arjuna
The controversy started when Duraimurugan posted a YouTube video on September 30, which reportedly included harsh remarks about Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna and early government performance.
He insists he's just voicing political criticism, calling the case an attempt to silence dissent and promising to cooperate with any investigation.