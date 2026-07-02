YouTuber S.R. Dhanya arrested after alleged drunk driving, checkpoint chase

Breathalyzer confirms over limit, car seized

Police said a breathalyzer confirmed she was over the limit.

Her car was seized and she is now facing charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act.

Officials pointed out that her reckless driving put other people at risk, a reminder of how serious drunk driving can be.

Further action could follow as police review all the evidence.