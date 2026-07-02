YouTuber S.R. Dhanya arrested after alleged drunk driving, checkpoint chase
S.R. Dhanya, a 28-year-old YouTuber from Perumbala, landed in trouble after allegedly driving drunk and trying to dodge a police checkpoint on National Highway 66 around 2am on July 1.
Police spotted her car parked awkwardly in the middle of the road, but when they approached, she sped off, leading to a quick chase before officers caught up with her near Bhagavathi Nagar.
Breathalyzer confirms over limit, car seized
Police said a breathalyzer confirmed she was over the limit.
Her car was seized and she is now facing charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act.
Officials pointed out that her reckless driving put other people at risk, a reminder of how serious drunk driving can be.
Further action could follow as police review all the evidence.